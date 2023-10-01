Massachusetts

Suspect runs into woods in Dover, prompting police search

The search remains ongoing, Dover police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There was police activity in Dover, Massachusetts, on Sunday after a man involved in a domestic disturbance fled into the woods.

Dover police say officers were in the Cedar Hill Road area searching for the suspect, who is described as a 24-year-old man with a thin build and longer hair. He was wearing black pants and a white shirt.

The search remains ongoing. Dover police are receiving assistance from surrounding agencies.

Further information was not released, including the man's name or what he was wanted for.

