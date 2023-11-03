Suspects in deadly Holyoke shooting in court on Friday

Two suspects in a deadly shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, that killed a baby last month are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnlius Sanchez are charged with murder for their involvment in the daytime shooting on Sargent Street on Oct. 4.

One of the bullets hit a bus and a pregnant mother in it. She was rushed to the hospital, where her baby was later delivered and died. The mother was also critically injured but is recovering.

Ramos and Sanchez have been held without bail since their arrest.