Holyoke

Suspects in deadly Holyoke shooting in court on Friday

Twenty-two-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnlius Sanchez are charged with murder

By Marc Fortier

Two suspects in a deadly shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, that killed a baby last month are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnlius Sanchez are charged with murder for their involvment in the daytime shooting on Sargent Street on Oct. 4.

One of the bullets hit a bus and a pregnant mother in it. She was rushed to the hospital, where her baby was later delivered and died. The mother was also critically injured but is recovering.

Ramos and Sanchez have been held without bail since their arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the Holyoke shooting

Holyoke Oct 17

Two people charged in ongoing search for Holyoke fatal shooting suspect

Holyoke Oct 11

‘We weren't ready for this': Woman speaks after Holyoke shooting killed unborn child

This article tagged under:

Holyoke
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us