Parents, grandmother charged in death of 10-year-old in Maine

The parents and grandmother of a 10-year-old who died in Bangor, Maine, earlier this month have been charged in connection with the child's death, according to News Center Maine.

The 10-year-old was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on the morning of Feb. 18 and died later that night. The hospital notified the Maine Department of Health and Human Services shortly after the child arrived, and police also began an investigation.

Following an autopsy by the chief medical examiner's office, the child's manner of death was determined to be homicide.

The boy's father, 33-year-old Joshua Smith, his mother, 35-year-old Jem Bean, and grandmother, 56-year-old Mistie Latourette, were all arrested this week and charged with depraved indifference murder. They were brought to the Penobscot County Jail, and it wasn't immediately clear when they might be arraigned.

Bean works for the Department of Health and Human Services at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Hospital in Bangor in an administrative position, a DHHS spokesperson told the Bangor Daily News.

The case remains under investigation.