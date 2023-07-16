Local

Massachusetts

SUV crashes into Little Caesars in Haverhill

The incident occurred at the pizza shop on Hilldale Avenue.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV slammed into a Little Caesars in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Sunday, damaging the storefront.

Information was limited Sunday. It was not clear if anyone was hurt, or if any charges would be filed.

Photos from the scene showed a red SUV partially inside the store.

The SUV was later removed and the storefront was boarded up, with yellow tape partitioning off the restaurant.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Haverhill police for more details.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHaverhill
