Taunton Swatting Case Under Investigation After Hoax 911 Call

Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, responded to a 911 call that was later determined to be a hoax, describing the situation as a swatting case.

In a call to the Taunton Police Department shortly before 3:15 p.m. Friday, a male caller said he had killed his girlfriend and planned to harm himself at a home on Williams Street.

Police and a SWAT team from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to the home, but no one appeared to be inside at the time.

When the resident was contacted, he told police he was in another city and was not aware of anything strange happening at the home.

Four nearby homes were also evacuated. After police checked the area, all the residents were allowed to return by around 5:30 p.m.

"Swatting is an extremely dangerous practice that misallocates and ties up vital police and emergency resources, pulling them away from where they may be needed to aid in a real emergency," Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement.

Police say they are investigating the hoax call.