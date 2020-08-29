Tax Free Weekend Underway in Massachusetts

The annual tax free weekend, a.k.a sales tax holiday, is taking place this weekend in Massachusetts.

Held nearly every year since 2004, the weekend serves as a reprieve from the state's 6.25% sales tax on retail items up to $2,500 in the Bay State. Legislation signed in 2018 officially established that one weekend per year will be tax free in Massachusetts.

All businesses normally making taxable sales in Massachusetts or to purchasers in Massachusetts that are open for business on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 must participate in the sales tax holiday, including internet vendors. However, there are numerous items which don't qualify as tax free, including meals, motor vehicles, motor boats, telecommunications services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana and alcoholic beverages.

Eligible items purchased on the internet qualify for the sales tax holiday, even if they aren't scheduled to arrive until after the weekend is over.