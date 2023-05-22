Taylor Swift Thanks ‘Iconic Crowd' for Dancing in the Pouring Rain at Gillette Stadium

When Taylor Swift took the stage on a rainy Saturday night for her second Eras Tour show at Gillette Stadium, fans knew they'd still be in for an amazing performance despite the downpours. After all, Swift has a reputation for performing well in the rain -- including 12 years ago at Gillette Stadium.

Thousands of Swifties wearing clear ponchos were ready to dance in a storm in their best dress, fearless. And they were not disappointed. And neither was the soaking wet superstar performing for them on stage.

Swift first showed her appreciation during the concert, sitting at a piano with rain-soaked hair as she addressed the crowd that appeared unbothered by the subpar concert weather.

"The fans and crowds in the New England, Boston, Foxboro, Massachusetts, area do not care if it rains. In fact, that kind of makes it more fun for you," Swift told the crowd as it erupted in thunderous applause. "And it makes it more fun for us because we just know that you guys are wild, you guys are just wild. You guys are up for it. And I love you so much for that, thank you."

A little rain doesn’t stop @taylorswift13 and 60 thousand of her closest friends. @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/9t3A9Dea12 — Mike Bellwin (@PhotogNBCBoston) May 21, 2023

Sunday, Swift was still impressed that her fans had spent hours dancing in the pouring rain the night before, shaking off the bad weather.

The superstar took to Twitter ahead of her third Gillette show, saying, "Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up."

"I just want to thank that iconic crowd!!!" she added in her tweet. "Love you so much you have no idea."

Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲 pic.twitter.com/I4WUjey94o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 21, 2023

Among those in the "iconic" crowd were Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophie Scott. They're not the only well-known faces that attended Swift's Gil13tte shows this weekend, however, as TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager and her family attended Friday night's show.

Swift wrapped up her trio of Foxboro performances with her 13th show Sunday night -- of course, her famously lucky number -- and now she'll head next to New Jersey.

