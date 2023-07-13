Local

Ted Williams Tunnel

Ted Williams Tunnel westbound briefly closed for organ transplant

By Matt Fortin

The Ted Williams Tunnel heading into South Boston was briefly shut down at 8:15 a.m. Thursday for an organ transplant, according to MassDOT.

The Ted Williams — which carries Interstate 90 between the South Boston and East Boston — is one of the major detours being used for the Sumner Tunnel closure. It carries traffic both directions, and is an important link to Logan Airport.

The tunnel was closed down in the westbound direction for the transplant, transportation officials said.

Drivers in the area may experience brief delays, MassDOT said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

