Teen charged in Cape Cod shooting incidents

A teenager has been arrested in a shooting this weekend on Cape Cod, and authorities say he was also responsible for firing shots at people in a parked car earlier this year.

Police say a male victim was shot in the leg around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Barnstable, Massachusetts, near the intersection of Main Street and High School Road.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in the Boston area.

Early Tuesday morning, a 16-year-old male was arrested in Yarmouth, the Barnstable Police Department said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say the teen is also responsible for an incident May 27 on Craigville Beach in which shots were fired at two males in a parked car. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Charges against the teen include two counts of assault to murder with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm and accessory before and after the fact, police said.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said he was arraigned Tuesday at Barnstable Juvenile Court. He will be detained pending a dangerousness hearing on July 12.