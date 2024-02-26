Maine

Teen critically injured in crash on I-95 in Maine

Speed and inclement weather and poor road conditions at the time are considered factors in the crash, police said

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A 19-year-old Maine resident was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in August, Maine, on Monday morning.

State police said they responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 113 in Augusta.

Their initial investigation indicated that a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Newcastle resident was driving north on I-95 when it went off the road, into hte median and struck a tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta with life-threatening injuries. He was later flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Speed and inclement weather and poor road conditions at the time are considered factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Keith Barton at 207-624-7076.

