Teen fatally shoots himself in Waldoboro, Maine, police say

Maine State Police didn't provide the deceased teen's name or say what under what circumstances he shot himself

A 13-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot at a home in mid-coast Maine on Friday, police said.

The child's shooting at a home on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro was reported Friday about 1:06 p.m., Maine State Police said on Monday.

It happened in front of two of the teenager's friends, according to police. They didn't provide the deceased teen's name or say what under what circumstances he shot himself.

The state police major crimes unit was investigating what happened.

Waldoboro is a town of about 5,000 people on the coast southeast of Augusta.

