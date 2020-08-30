Local

Teen Found Dead Inside Bedroom of NH Apartment

By Lara Salahi

A murder investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in his Rochester, New Hampshire apartment early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment on Munroe Drive shortly after 3a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found 19-year-old Michael Mowry dead inside his bedroom, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Authorities have not released the cause of death pending an autopsy, which is expected to be completed Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Rochester Police.

