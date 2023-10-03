Teen motorcyclist arrested for driving 116 mph on I-89 in Vermont

A teen is facing a negligent operation charge after he was clocked driving 116 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 89 in Vermont on Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said a trooper observed a motorcycle traveling south on I-89 near Exit 18 in Georgia "at a dangerously high rate of speed" shortly before 3 p.m. Monday. The motorcycle was caught on radar traveling at 116 mph in an area of highway where the posted speed limit is 65 mph.

The trooper stopped the motorcycle on I-89 south in Milton, and the driver was identified as an 18-year-old from Williston. His name was not released by police because he is a juvenile.

The driver of the motorcycle was ordered to appear in Franklin County Court on Oct. 31 to answer to a charge of grossly negligent operation. The teen was also issued a civil complaint for traveling 51 mph over the posted limit and for not having any insurance.

Later in the day, police responded to another report of a speeding motorist on I-89, this time on the northbound side in South Burlington.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a state police trooper conducting speed enforcement tried to stop a vehicle traveling 96 mph in a 55 mph speed limit zone. The driver did not initially stop, so the trooper followed the vehicle north into Milton and was eventually able to stop it on Southerberry Drive.

The driver, identified by police as Alana Cadence, 33, of Burlington, was charged with negligent operation and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. She was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court on Dec. 28. She was also issued a civil complaint for speeding and failure to yield for emergency lights and sirens.