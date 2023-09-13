Leominster

Tenants assess damage at flooded Leominster apartment complexes

People living at Ivory Keys and The Lofts at City Place in Leominster, Massachusetts, describe water overflowing from a nearby brook and gushing into first-floor apartments during Monday's flooding emergency

By Michael Rosenfield

A brook overflowed during Monday's flooding emergency in Leominster, Massachusetts, causing serious damage at two apartment complex.

Water was sent gushing into parking lots and ground-floor apartments at Ivory Keys and The Lofts at City Place.

Tenants spent much of Tuesday cleaning up, assessing the damage and having their cars towed, as many got flooded.

"It was just muddy," said Beth Frizzell. "It had a nasty smell to it, everything was ruined, it looked like I don’t know it needed to be thrown in the garbage."

Flash flooding Monday left large sinkholes across Leominster, and people who live near a dam have been forced to evacuate.

Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency across Massachusetts Tuesday after the flooding in the Leominster area and elsewhere in the state. A local state of emergency was put in effect Monday in Leominster.

At The Lofts, residents say most of the first floor units had water damage. They scrambled to move their belongings off the ground as the water started coming in.

"It was raining like hell," said Shana Quinn. "My windows started leaking."

Drone and helicopter footage shows the widespread damage caused by Monday night's flash flooding.

