Tens of Thousands of New Englanders Wake Up Monday to No Power

Tens of thousands of New Englanders were without power during the early morning hours Monday, after stormy conditions brought heavy rain, thunder and wind overnight.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 4,000 customers without power as of around 5 a.m. There was a notable concentration of outages in the Merrimack Valley region, where the community of Billerica tallied over 2,000 power outages alone.

Central Maine Power was reporting over 40,000 customers without power as of around 5 a.m., including over 15,000 in Cumberland County — Vacationland's most populous county, where Portland is located.

Eversource was reporting around 1,600 power outages, while New Hampshire Electric Co-op was reporting around 2,000 power outages in the Granite State as of 5 a.m.

Eversource was reporting over 700 outages in Connecticut.

There were a few dozen customers out of power as of around 5 a.m. in Vermont, according to Green Mountain Power. Rhode Island Energy was not reporting notable outages in the Ocean State.