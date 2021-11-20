Local

Thanksgiving Meals Distributed in Dorchester Saturday Morning

It's the reason for the season, right?

By Kirsten Glavin

Giving is what it is all about and on Saturday morning in Boston the goal was to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

About 5,0000 meals were packed and given out to those in need over the weekend across six different locations and 3,000 of those meals were given out on Columbia Street in Dorchester.

The bags have all the traditional fixin's like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and even a turkey, or a gift certifcate to buy one.

It is being run by the Catholic Charities of Boston along with the United Way, and it is their largest-ever Thanksgiving project.

