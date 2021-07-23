The Newport Folk Festival Returns This Weekend, With Restrictions

Music fanatics will once again head to Newport, Rhode Island, starting Friday for the legendary Newport Folk Festival, which is making a return after being cancelled due to the pandemic last year.

This festival will look different from past years, however. Attendance is capped at 50 percent, and the festival will include two three-day sessions, one running July 23 to July 25, and the following from July 26 to July 28. Both events are sold out.

All attendees are required to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. Festival organizers are asking people to upload proof of vaccination or their negative test to CrowdPass, an app designed for large outdoor events.

Masks are not required, but are recommended, according to the festival’s website.