Local

Rhode Island

The Newport Folk Festival Returns This Weekend, With Restrictions

Here's what to know about the return of the popular music and arts festival

By Kelly Garrity

Abre_dispensario_de_marihuana_medicinal_en_Filadelfia.jpg
clipart.com

Music fanatics will once again head to Newport, Rhode Island, starting Friday for the legendary Newport Folk Festival, which is making a return after being cancelled due to the pandemic last year. 

This festival will look different from past years, however. Attendance is capped at 50 percent, and the festival will include two three-day sessions, one running July 23 to July 25, and the following from July 26 to July 28. Both events are sold out.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All attendees are required to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. Festival organizers are asking people to upload proof of vaccination or their negative test to CrowdPass, an app designed for large outdoor events.

Masks are not required, but are recommended, according to the festival’s website.

More Rhode Island News

Joe Biden 21 hours ago

Some States Now Offer Certain Business Owners a Workaround for Cap on State and Local Tax Deduction

Rhode Island Jul 13

Whale Punches Hole in Fishing Boat Off Rhode Island

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandNewportconcertsnewport folk festivalrhode island events
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us