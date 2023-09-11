Rhode Island

‘The ocean is full of surprises': Rare manatee sighting in Rhode Island

The animals have been seen here before, including in 2006 and 2016

By Marc Fortier

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

A manatee was recently spotted in Rhode Island, environmental officials say, a rare occurrence this far north.

"The ocean is full of surprises," the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The manatee was spotted in Quonochontaug Pond, a saltwater coastal lagoon in the towns of Charlestown and Westerly. The Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Mystic Aquarium are all aware of the manatee and are monitoring it.

Manatees can travel hundreds of miles throughout the year. They are rarely seen off the coast of New England, but have been seen here before, including in 2006 and 2016. They prefer warmer waters and typically stay near the Florida Peninsula and Gulf Coast during the winter, expanding their range in the summer.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A manatee was last reported in New England in 2016, when one was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod.

Manatees are protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Today, there are at least 13,000 manatees in the world, about half of them in the southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Boaters in the area are being urged to use caution and be on the lookout. Environmental officials say people should keep an appropriate distance and should not try to feed or touch the animal.

Any sightings can be reported to the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Hotline at 860-572-5955, Ext. 107.

More Rhode Island stories

Rhode Island 5 hours ago

Wedding party members arrested after wild brawl with police outside bar in Newport, RI

Rhode Island 8 hours ago

Dozens displaced by flooding at Rhode Island apartment complex

This article tagged under:

Rhode Islandmanatee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us