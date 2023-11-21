The Rolling Stones to play Gillette Stadium in 2024

Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones are set to play Gillette Stadium in 2024 as part of their recently-announced "Hackney Diamonds" tour.

The tour, announced Tuesday morning, will include 16 stops, including Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The tour kicks off in Houston, Texas, on April 28 and winds down on July 27 in Santa Clara, California.

"Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album 'Hackney Diamonds,'" the tour announcement said.

The Stones' new album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

The full list of tour stops is below: