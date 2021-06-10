Their Junior Proms Canceled, These 2 Students Are Throwing Their Own

Two Massachusetts high school juniors dreaming of attending a prom are taking matters into their own hands.

Mikayler Patch goes to Norton High School, Abbi Cloutier to Attleboro High. Both of their junior proms were canceled this year due to coronavirus.

“It’s high school. You only live once,” said Abbi.

So the girls, tired of missing out on so much, will host their own prom Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge.

“During COVID and stuff we just got sick of missing out on everything. We missed our whole season between sports and events,” Mikayler said.

The girls organized it all on their own, besides a little help from their parents.

They made their own tickets, which are $20 a piece, which will help cover the cost of the venue, DJ and photographer. There will also be appetizers and it’s open to all high school kids in the area.

To keep things in order, the girls say guests have to buy their tickets ahead of time and they won’t be allowed back in once they leave.

Dresses on a tight budget are covered, too.

The girls teamed up with Tara Croteau, of The Dance Card. Through the nonprofit, Croteau loans prom dresses to anyone in need -- she has dozens of them, many brand new, upstairs in her Attleboro home.

“There’s no charge. It’s free. So it’s a beautiful- it’s a really really nice thing to be able to offer,” Croteau said.

Their story was featured in a local newspaper, and these two juniors say they’ve gotten so much positive feedback on their hard work.

“It’s crazy just being in charge of something that makes a lot of people happy,” Mikayler said.

“We never thought we’d be able to do it in such short time. We were losing hope at one point,” said Abbi.

The girls said Thursday that they have about 10 tickets left to the event, which takes place at the Elks Lodge Saturday from 7 - 10:30 p.m.