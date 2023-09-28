whitman

Thieves stole five vehicles from a Mass. dealership

The stolen vehicles include two BMWs, a Mazda CX7, a Nissan Murano and a Ford Explorer

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Thieves stole five vehicles from a dealership in Whitman, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, hitting the business twice in just a few hours, according to police.

Whitman police say their investigation started when police in Brockton reported that a car involved in a crash in their city appeared to be stolen from a local dealership.

Investigators determined that three people drove onto the lot of a dealership on Temple Street around 1 a.m. and stole three vehicles - a Mazda CX7, a BMW, and a Nissan Murano. Police say the three suspects returned soon after, stealing a Ford Explorer, which was the SUV involved in the Brockton crash, and a second BMW.

The suspects arrived in a dark-colored SUV. Two of them were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, and the third was wearing one in gray.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitman police at 781-447-1212.

More Massachusetts news

Puerto Rico 1 hour ago

Couple from Mass. dead in Puerto Rico murder-suicide, authorities say

Boston Children’s Hospital 1 hour ago

Woman pleads guilty to making hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's

Farmington 1 hour ago

Jet crash in Connecticut that killed married Boston doctors was likely caused by parking brake left on during takeoff: NTSB

This article tagged under:

whitman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us