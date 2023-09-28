Thieves stole five vehicles from a Mass. dealership

Thieves stole five vehicles from a dealership in Whitman, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, hitting the business twice in just a few hours, according to police.

Whitman police say their investigation started when police in Brockton reported that a car involved in a crash in their city appeared to be stolen from a local dealership.

Investigators determined that three people drove onto the lot of a dealership on Temple Street around 1 a.m. and stole three vehicles - a Mazda CX7, a BMW, and a Nissan Murano. Police say the three suspects returned soon after, stealing a Ford Explorer, which was the SUV involved in the Brockton crash, and a second BMW.

The suspects arrived in a dark-colored SUV. Two of them were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, and the third was wearing one in gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitman police at 781-447-1212.