Thousands still without power after flooding in Vermont

The damage caused by Tropical Storm Debby in Vermont has left thousands still without electricity on Saturday morning.

According to WPTZ, over 30,000 people were still without power in Vermont and multiple counties in New York and New Hampshire.

Gov. Phil Scott had warned that Debby's remnants could cause serious damage, including in already drenched places that were hit by flash flooding twice last month.

But a flood watch was called off by mid-evening. Flooding that slammed the northeastern part of the on July 30 knocked out bridges, destroyed and damaged homes, and washed away roads in the rural town of Lyndon. It came three weeks after deadly flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. President Joe Biden approved Vermont’s emergency declaration.

Rick Dente, who owns Dente’s Market in Barre, Vermont, worked to protect his business with plastic and sandbags as the rain poured down on Friday. “There isn’t a whole lot else you can do,” he said.

Jaqi Kincaid, hit by flooding last month in Lyndon, Vermont, said the previous storm knocked out her garage and well, so they have no water. It also felled a 120-foot (36-meter) tree and took down fencing.

“We’re doing a lot of this,” Kincaid said, holding her hands together as if in prayer.