Threatening Note Found at Duxbury Elementary School

A threatening note that appeared to be written by a student was found Wednesday afternoon at an elementary school in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The note was discovered at Alden School, and the threat was non-specific, according to Duxbury Interim Superintendent Danielle Klingaman.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Alden School administrators alerted the elementary school's resource officer, and officials spent the day working to determine who wrote it. While that remains unknown, officials are continuing to investigate in order to determine where it orginated.

The Duxbury Police Department was contacted, and there will be an increased police presence at Alden School Thursday morning, out of an abundance of caution, the superintendent said.

Klingaman said the Duxbury Police Department and the school administration do not feel that there is an immediate threat to student or staff safety, however, they are sharing this information "so that parents can make their own individual decision about sending their children to school."

Matters such as this are always taken seriously, the superintendent added, and school officials will continue to cooperate with Duxbury police to fully investigate this situation. No other details were provided.