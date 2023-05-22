Local

Three Children Injured — 1 Seriously — in Vermont Rollover Crash

State police said speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash

By Marc Fortier

NECN

Three children were injured -- one seriously -- in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Vermont on Sunday.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Nissan Kicks SUV on Route 118 in Belvidere around 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the SUV, identified by police as 31-year-old Benoit Doucet-Martel of Quebec, Canada, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with minor injuries.

Three juveniles were in the SUV at the time of the crash. One was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center with serious injuries, state police said. The other two were treated at the scene and released.

Investigators determined that Doucet-Martel drifted off the roadway, causing the SUV to roll over. State police said speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

