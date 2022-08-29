Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH

Three people were hurt during a fight involving a knife over the weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police.

Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded Saturday to an "active fight" that involved a knife, in a wooded area near Cabot Street and McDonough Street, according to a news release from the agency. Officers found three people sitting on railroad tracks there, two of whom were injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.

When more police officers got to the area, they learned of a third person involved in the altercation, who appeared to have been stabbed. That person was also taken to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries, but he is now in stable condition, according to police.

Police found several pieces of evidence connected to the incident. Everyone on scene has been identified, and knew each other.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The people involved are being cooperative as the investigation continues. There have been no arrests made yet.

You can make anonymous tips by contacting Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199 or online here.