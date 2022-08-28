Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night.

Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The operator of the vehicle, 39-year-old Farooq Aziz, was pulled from the wreckage by some bystanders, state police said. Aziz was subsequently transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, before he was airlifted to Brigham and Women's in Boston with what authorities called serious, life-threatening injuries. No further update has been given on his condition.

An early investigation has revealed that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, state police said, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by New Hampshire State Police. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact state trooper Jonathan Janosz Jonathan.M.Janosz@DOS.NH.GOV or by voicemail at (603) 227-0039.