3 critically hurt in Lewiston mass shootings now in stable condition at hospital

All three patients who were taken in critical condition from the Lewiston mass shootings to a Maine hospital have now been upgraded to stable condition.

The last of the patients was upgraded from critical condition, Central Maine Medical Center said Sunday.

“We are grateful that these patients continue to improve and get well,” said John Alexander, chief medical officer at Central Maine Healthcare, in a statement. “Meanwhile we want to encourage everyone to take some time to practice self-care. Whether it’s spending time with loved ones, taking a walk in the woods, or reading a book, it is very important that we do whatever we need as individuals to take care of ourselves.” he added.

Central Maine Medical Center assembled hundreds of health care workers with training in mass casualty incidents to help the injured after the shooting in Lewiston.

Biden came to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday for what presidents do in these moments of horror and grief: lend comfort to the families of the victims and show support for a reeling community.

The Oct. 25 shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant left 18 people dead and 13 wounded.