Three Yarmouth middle school students hospitalized after falling ill on school bus

Three Yarmouth, Massachusetts, middle school students were taken to the hospital after they became ill due to something they ate while on the school bus Thursday morning.

Michael Bovino, principal of Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School, confirmed that three students were hospitalized "after ingesting something that they ate on the bus." He said the students have all been connected with their families and are doing well.

The students were being evaluated by hospital staff, he said, but none were in critical condition.

Smith said school officials are not yet sure what the students ingested, but they are continuing to investigate.

No further details were released.