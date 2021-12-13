Local

Boston Red Sox

Tiffany Ortiz Announces Split From David Ortiz

The Ortizes have three children, and she said the former couple will continue to co-parent them as friends

By Asher Klein

This November 2019 file photo shows former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, pose during the red carpet event prior to the Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala at Mandarin Oriental in Boston.
Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, are separating, she announced Monday on social media.

In a post to Instagram, Tiffany said the split with "Big Papi," ending a 25-year relationship, was amicable.

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children," she said.

The Ortizes have three children.

After "Big Papi" was shot in the Dominican Republic in 2019, Tiffany Ortiz paid a special tribute to him on Father's Day, writing on Instagram that the day "brings with it a new appreciation for life and an awareness in what truly matters."

Davis Ortiz appeared in a new promotional video for the new film "LIFE." In the video, the slugger can be seen enjoying his "life" after baseball, complete with snacks and naps.

