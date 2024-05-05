Tim McGraw concert at TD Garden rescheduled due to Bruins-Panthers series

The Boston Bruins sent their fans into a frenzy Saturday night when they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime to move onto the second round of the playoffs, but not everyone may be happy to hear that their Game 7 win has caused a scheduling snafu at TD Garden this week.

The Boston venue said Sunday morning that due to the recently announced NHL playoff schedule, the Tim McGraw concert originally scheduled for Friday, May 10, has been moved two days earlier to Wednesday, May 8.

EVENT UPDATE: Due to the recently announced NHL Playoff schedule, the Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour 2024 performance originally scheduled for May 10 at TD Garden in Boston has been rescheduled to May 8. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Lw1Qw0Ztkq — TD Garden (@tdgarden) May 5, 2024

According to the event update posted on the Garden's website, all tickets for the original date will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

The Standing Room Only Tour '24 kicked off in March and is hitting arenas across more than 40 cities.

The Bruins meanwhile are back on the ice Monday night as they open their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, hoping to get revenge for last year's playoff matchup.

The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1 at Florida : Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

: Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPN Game 2 at Florida : Wednesday, May 8 on ESPN (Time TBD)

: Wednesday, May 8 on ESPN (Time TBD) Game 3 at Boston : Friday, May 10 on TNT (Time TBD)

: Friday, May 10 on TNT (Time TBD) Game 4 at Boston : Sunday, May 12 on TBS (Time TBD)

: Sunday, May 12 on TBS (Time TBD) Game 5* at Florida : Tuesday, May 14 (Time and TV channel TBD)

: Tuesday, May 14 (Time and TV channel TBD) Game 6* at Boston : Friday, May 17 (Time and TV channel TBD)

: Friday, May 17 (Time and TV channel TBD) Game 7* at Florida: Sunday, May 19 (Time and TV channel TBD)

*If necessary