TIMELINE: An Hour-by-Hour Look at This Weekend's Nor'easter

An incoming nor'easter this weekend is threatening to bring a wintry mix to New England and could bring as much as a foot of snow to parts of the region.

The region is expected to see rainfall early in the day on Saturday that will turn into snow throughout the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall rates will increase throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, and powerful winds could make for white-out conditions, making travel difficult.

The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert due to the approaching storm.

Here's a look at what to expect throughout the weekend.