Topgolf Rhode Island is now open, here's what to know

Here's some good news for Topgolf fans in New England: the region's first location of the popular chain of gamified driving ranges has officially opened its doors.

Topgolf Rhode Island, located at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, roughly five miles from downtown Providence, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday and is now open for business. The opening marks the company's 81st outdoor venue in the U.S. and 91st globally.

The $40-million dollar development has three floors with 102 climate-controlled hitting bays. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other players, according to its website. The venue is also equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Topgolf bills itself as a sports entertainment experience featuring high-tech golf, food, drinks, music and a good time. It's set up to be a year-round family-friendly experience.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Think of it as a place where anyone can participate in the game of golf in a relaxed, no-pressure environment," the website reads. "You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds – and so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings."

Hourly rates vary depending on the time of day, but game play is half-off on Tuesdays. Topgolf highly recommends online reservations as walk-ins may have to wait. Click here to make a reservation.

Topgolf Rhode Island has already hired 400 employees, and it is still looking to fill 80 more positions, especially food runners and caddies, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports. Employment opportunities are listed on the Topgolf Rhode Island website.

Officials celebrated the opening this week, noting how great it will be for the state and region.

"The opening of our Rhode Island venue is a huge milestone for us as it marks our entry into New England," Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray said. "We can't wait to welcome the community and introduce the locals to our style of play, which welcomes golfers and non-golfers alike!"

"This venue will bring a new era of entertainment and leisure activities to Rhode Island, promising not only a fun opportunity for families and friends, but also jobs and economic growth for the community. I would like to thank the Carpionato Group, Mayor Hopkins and the city of Cranston for their work to bring Topgolf to our state," Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. "As an avid golfer myself, I can't wait to try it out."

"We could not be more excited for Topgolf Rhode Island to open its doors in Cranston," Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said. "This will be the greatest sports and family entertainment venue to hit the state since the closing of Rocky Point."

"Topgolf's entry to Rhode Island is about more than just sport and leisure, it is about helping to build our economy. Topgolf is a destination attraction that will bring convention business to Rhode Island, and it will also serve as a place where businesspeople collaborate, innovate and deal-make over shared experiences," K. MacArthur Coates, President and CEO of Carpionato Group, said. "State and city officials worked to make this happen – hats off to them for helping us to secure the first Topgolf in New England."

NBC10 Boston Topgolf set up at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The closest location prior to Friday's opening in Rhode Island was in Long Island, New York, though Fenway Park has previously hosted pop-up Topgolf events.

Another location is coming soon to the region, just off Interstate 95 south of Boston. The location in Canton will have 90 heated hitting bays across three levels, the company announced over the summer.

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a statement in July that they get asked all the time when they're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area. They said the Canton venue is due to be completed in late 2023 on the former site of a Cumberland Farms facility for manufacturing and distribution, adding that it will be "a hole-in-one" for the city.

A Rhode Island man still swings the golf club multiple times a week at age 102.