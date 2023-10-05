United States Golf Association

4 USGA championships coming to The Country Club in Brookline

The USGA conducts 15 national championships every year

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, will host four upcoming championships over the next quarter century, the United States Golf Association announced on Thursday.

The Country Club, which hosted the U.S. Open in 2022, will be the host of the 2030 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2034 U.S. Amateur, 2038 U.S. Open and 2045 U.S. Women’s Open, the USGA announced.

The Brookline venue has hosted 17 USGA championships in its history, only ranking behind Merion, which has hosted 18. One of the founding member clubs of the USGA, The Country Club started in 1882. It's among the oldest clubs in the United States.

“We are thrilled to extend our long, wonderful partnership with the USGA, and to continue giving people in the Town of Brookline and across New England a chance to see golf at its finest,” Lyman Bullard, president of The Country Club, said in a news release.

The 2045 U.S. Women's Open will be the first time that championship is held at Brookline.

