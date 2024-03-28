Massachusetts

Tourist from Mass. ID'd after being swept away by current in Puerto Rico

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, are searching for Wanjiru

By Staff Reports

A tourist from Massachusetts who was swept away by the current on a Puerto Rico beach this week has been identified.

The incident occurred at about 3:58 p.m. Wednesday at La Pared Beach in Luquillo, police said.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for Samuel Maturi Wanjiru, 26, who disappeared from the beach, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

