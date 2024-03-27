Massachusetts

Tourist from Mass. swept away by current on Puerto Rico beach

Crews are searching for a 26-year-old Massachusetts man who disappeared from La Pared Beach in Luquillo

By Telemundo Puerto Rico

Authorities are searching for a tourist from Massachusetts after he was swept away by the current on a Puerto Rico beach.

Telemundo Puerto Rico reported that a 26-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is being sought after disappearing from La Pared Beach in Luquillo.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are involved in the search.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
