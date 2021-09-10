Man Killed in Crash That Left Cab of Truck Dangling From I-495 Overpass

A 24-year-old Taunton man died in an overnight crash that left the cab of the truck he was driving hanging off the edge of an overpass on Interstate 495 in Milford, Massachusetts.

The freightliner tow truck was heading northbound when it veered out of its lane, struck the median guardrail and rode up and over it before stopping about halfway off the bridge shortly before midnight Thursday, authorities said.

By the time police arrived on scene near Exit 50 around 11:25 p.m., they found the truck partially hanging off of the bridge over Route 16 below.

The 24-year-old Taunton man was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 20-year-old Berkley woman, was taken to Milford Hospital with minor injuries.

Two lanes on the northbound side of I-495 and East Main Street, located underneath the highway, were closed for a time Friday morning, but have since reopened.

Crews used a crane to lift the truck's cab from the side of the overpass and towed it from the scene by 5 a.m. They also had to clean up fuel that had leaked onto the roadway.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.