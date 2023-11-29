Somerset

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Braga Bridge in Fall River

The incident was first reported around 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

A tractor-trailer fire temporarily shut down the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 195, approaching the bridge. All eastbound lanes were closed for a time, but state police said one lane reopened around 11:42 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

