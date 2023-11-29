Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Braga Bridge in Fall River

A tractor-trailer fire temporarily shut down the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, according to state police.
The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 195, approaching the bridge. All eastbound lanes were closed for a time, but state police said one lane reopened around 11:42 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.