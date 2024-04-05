Tractor trailer gets stuck in Sumner Tunnel causing delays in Boston

There were lengthy traffic delays in Boston during Friday's afternoon commute after an over height tractor trailer struck the ceiling of the Sumner Tunnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. It took more than three hours for the truck to be removed from the tunnel.

Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/bz0bilE2L9 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 5, 2024

Police and MassDOT vehicles were seen blocking the entrance, with cars at a standstill, apparently backed up for miles. Around 4:30 p.m., aerial footage showed the semi truck being pulled out by a tow truck.

Crews inspected the tunnel and found no structural damage, MassDOT said.

About an hour later, around 5:30 p.m., the transportation agency said the scene had cleared and all lanes were open again.

MassDOT said that in addition to the signage that is in place on the approach and at the portal alerting drivers of the height restrictions/clearance, there is an Over Height Vehicle Detection system in place that will be expanded under the upcoming 2024 Sumner Tunnel work.

Transportation officials also continue to evaluate ways to help mitigate the issues of over height vehicles going into the tunnel.