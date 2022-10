A tractor trailer rolled over early Monday morning on Interstate 395 North in Oxford, Massachusetts.

The crash is being handled by Massachusetts State Police, and fire officials are also on scene responding.

Two lanes remain blocked heading north between Exits 7 and 9.

Video of the scene shows the truck laying on its side in the road.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state troopers for additional information about the crash.