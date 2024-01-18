stoneham

Tractor-trailer slams into utility pole in Stoneham

By Staff Reports

A tractor-trailer slammed into a utility pole, knocking it down in Stoneham, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Main Street, where the pole was seen cut in half and power lines were on the ground.

Eversource crews were at the scene surveying the damage. At one point, more than 500 customers in that area were left without power. The power has since been restored.

The cause of the crash or driver's condition wasn't immediately known.

