Traffic Stop in Brockton Leads to Arrests of 4 on Firearm Charges

Police said an officer found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded revolver during the stop

By Melissa Buja

Brockton Police Department

A traffic stop over the weekend in Brockton, Massachusetts, led to the arrest of four people on firearm charges after police say a 12-gauge shotgun and a revolver, both loaded, were found in the vehicle.

An officer on patrol stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck for a revoked registration at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the officer questioned the driver, Mark Carone, 21, of Brockton, police said he couldn't find his driver's license or registration.

Because the vehicle wasn't registered, the officer told Cardone the truck was going to be towed and the contents inside would be inventoried.

It was during that time that the officer found the loaded shotgun.

Cardone was placed under arrest.

His three passengers, Shawn Messinger, 19, of Taunton; Cierra McKeown, 19, of Taunton; and Kathleen Martin, 18, of Brockton, were then searched.

That's when police said the officer found a loaded revolver with a brown handle in Messinger's backpack. The bag also allegedly contained a bag of marijuana, a hatchet, several knives, a scale and a box of pellets.

Messinger, McKeown and Martin were also placed under arrest.

All four were arraigned on various firearm charges Monday in Brockton District Court. Cardone was also arraigned on operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating on a revoked registration.

