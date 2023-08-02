Tripadvisor is making layoffs after a post-pandemic hiring spree

Shortly after a period of ramping up hiring after its headcount was decimated as a result of the pandemic's impact on the travel industry, Tripadvisor Inc. is making job cuts.
The Needham-based travel metasearch company (Nasdaq: TRIP) said Wednesday that certain employees have been impacted by layoffs, a cost-cutting move that is expected to result in an estimated $35 million in annualized cost savings.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal