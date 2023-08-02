Local

Massachusetts

Tripadvisor is making layoffs after a post-pandemic hiring spree

By Lucia Maffei

Shortly after a period of ramping up hiring after its headcount was decimated as a result of the pandemic's impact on the travel industry, Tripadvisor Inc. is making job cuts.

The Needham-based travel metasearch company (Nasdaq: TRIP) said Wednesday that certain employees have been impacted by layoffs, a cost-cutting move that is expected to result in an estimated $35 million in annualized cost savings.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MassachusettslayoffsTripAdvisor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us