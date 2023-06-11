Local

Bear spotted in Newton neighborhood, residents asked not to approach it

Newton police said they are watching the bear's location after it was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Newton Police Department/Facebook

A black bear has been spotted in a neighborhood in Newton, Massachusetts, prompting police to issue an advisory to residents in the area.

Newton police said Sunday they are watching the bear's location after it was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Police shared a video on Facebook that showed the bear running through someone's front yard, very close to two parked vehicles and the home's front door.

The mayor also shared a photo on Facebook showing the bear in the Cold Springs Park area.

Residents are being advised to not approach the bear, and keep a safe distance. Sightings can be reported to the police department's non-emergency line at 617-796-2123.

State environmental police have been notified.

