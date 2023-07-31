Triple stabbing in Dorchester under investigation by police

Three people were stabbed during an incident on Charles Street in Dorchester late Sunday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police officers responded to a report of two being being stabbed just after 11:30, and when they got to the scene, they found two people with stab wounds.

Both of the people wounded were rushed to the hospital by Boston EMS. A third person showed up to the hospital on their own, also with stab wounds rom that scene, police added.

All three people who were hurt are expected to recover.

This triple stabbing happened on a violent night in Boston, which saw three shootings happen — two of which were fatal.

Investigations are ongoing in all four cases, and no arrests have been made.