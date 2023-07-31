Local

dorchester

Triple stabbing in Dorchester under investigation by police

All three people who were hurt are expected to recover

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were stabbed during an incident on Charles Street in Dorchester late Sunday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police officers responded to a report of two being being stabbed just after 11:30, and when they got to the scene, they found two people with stab wounds.

Both of the people wounded were rushed to the hospital by Boston EMS. A third person showed up to the hospital on their own, also with stab wounds rom that scene, police added.

All three people who were hurt are expected to recover.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This triple stabbing happened on a violent night in Boston, which saw three shootings happentwo of which were fatal.

Investigations are ongoing in all four cases, and no arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us