Truck carrying batteries rolls over on I-290 in Auburn, prompts hazmat response

A tractor-trailer carrying batteries rolled over in Auburn, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, fire officials said, prompting a hazmat response.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the westbound ramp from Interstate 290 to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Companies on scene with @MassStatePolice on the westbound ramp from I-290 to the Mass Pike for a tractor trailer rollover carrying batteries. Some have breached. @MassDFS Haz Mat Team requested on a Tier I response. Ramp will be closed for several hours. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 20, 2024

The truck rolled over and spilled batteries it was carrying, with some breaching and leaking toxic fluid onto the road.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The ramp is expected to be closed throughout the morning and drivers were asked to seek an alternate route to access the Mass Pike west, Auburn fire said.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.