Massachusetts State Police

Truck Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Weston

By Evan Ringle

A truck caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Saturday morning in Weston, closing several lanes of the highway.

Images from the scene showed the truck was gutted by the fire, and the charred wreckage being lifted from the road by a crane.

State police closed the left two lanes of both sides of the highway to remove the truck and clean up debris from a crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what prompted the fire.

Firefighters from Newton Fire Department could be seen hosing down the tractor-trailer on the Turnpike.

