Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash

A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.

A driver had a broken leg after the crash, while three other people were taken to the hospital and released. Officers believe speed was involved in the car wreck, but the cause remains under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out, and one of the drivers could potentially be charged with moving violations, police said to WJAR.