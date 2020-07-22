Truck Mangles Car on Sagamore Bridge; Driver, 86, Escapes With Minor Injuries: Police

A crash involving a car and truck Wednesday afternoon on the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne, Massachusetts, left the car partially crushed but the driver with what are believed to have been minor injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 6 eastbound at 11:38 a.m. where they said a Mercury Marquis was wedged beneath a Mack truck that belongs to a landscaping company from Taunton.

The driver of the car, an 86-year-old Quincy man, was taken "to Beth Israel-Plymouth with suspected minor injuries," police said.

The truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Taunton, was not hurt, police said.

A picture shared by a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson showed the car severely mangled. It was leaking gas due to the crash, authorities said.

Delays #CapeCod Canal by Sagamore Bridge due to crash on bridge. The removal of both vehicles is underway. Photo taken earlier. pic.twitter.com/xUOBMovjG8 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 22, 2020

The bridge had to be temporarily shut down while a heavy-duty tow truck lifted the truck off the car and the scene was cleared.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.