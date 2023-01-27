Local

Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver

Footage from the scene showed sand spilled across much of the southbound side of I-95

By Asher Klein

A truck crash on I-95 in Woburn, Massachusetts, closed an on-ramp and at least two lanes of the highway Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police said.

Footage from the scene showed sand spilled across much of the southbound side of the highway.

Police didn't immediately share the driver's condition.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

