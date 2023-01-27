Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver

A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police said.

Footage from the scene showed sand spilled across much of the southbound side of the highway.

Rte 93NB to ramp to Rte 95SB Woburn TT loaded with sand rolled over. operator ejected non-life-threatening injuries. Woburn Fire on scene. Ramp Route 93 NB to Rte 95SB & right two lanes 95SB will be closed for an indefinite time pending cleanup operations. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 27, 2023

Police didn't immediately share the driver's condition.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.