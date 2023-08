A truck crashed under the Tobin Bridge in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Monday.

The crashed truck rolled onto its side on Terminal Street under the bridge. The street was temporarily blocked as first responders attended to the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or how it happened.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police.

NBC10 Boston A rolled-over truck on Terminal Street under the Tobin Bridge in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.